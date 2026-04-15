Gujarat civic elections: High drama on final day of nominations withdrawal

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s local body elections witnessed intense political turbulence on the final day of withdrawal of nominations on April 15, with a wave of candidate pullouts, allegations of coercion, and sporadic clashes across multiple districts.

As the deadline expired for nearly 10,000 municipal and panchayat seats, several unexpected withdrawals—particularly from the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)—triggered a fresh political confrontation. According to party figures, 14 Congress candidates and 7 AAP nominees withdrew from key municipal corporation contests, a development that quickly escalated into a wider political dispute.

The Congress party, which had reportedly moved several candidates to undisclosed locations to prevent defections, nevertheless saw multiple withdrawals, prompting internal concern and claims of organisational strain.

Tensions spilled onto the streets in several locations. In Vadodara, Congress workers reacted strongly during withdrawal-related activity, with reports of vandalism, including damage to vehicles, amid heightened emotions. In Dabhoi taluka, a confrontation involving political workers and a BJP legislator escalated into a scuffle, further underscoring the charged atmosphere surrounding the process.

In Surat, the situation intensified as Congress leaders alleged irregularities during the withdrawal process. Surat Congress president Vipul Udhanawala accused authorities and BJP-linked individuals of exerting pressure on candidates, including claims that candidate Bonnie Patel was forcibly taken from his residence by personnel identified by the party as belonging to the Special Operations Group (SOG) along with political operatives. These allegations have not been independently verified by officials.

Following Patel’s withdrawal, tensions escalated outside the district collector’s office, where Congress workers staged protests and raised slogans, briefly creating a chaotic situation before police restored order. Patel was later escorted by security personnel amid tight control to prevent further escalation.