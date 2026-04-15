MGNREGA wage crisis sparks anger across Gujarat, dues pending for months

AHMEDABAD: A deepening wage crisis under MGNREGA in Gujarat has left workers unpaid for 5 to 6 months, triggering financial distress across rural regions and pushing unions to warn of a statewide agitation if dues are not cleared immediately.

What began as delayed payments has now spiralled into a full-blown crisis workers under the scheme in Gujarat.

From scattered complaints, the issue has now snowballed into a statewide flashpoint, with regions like Una and Girgadha in Saurashtra emerging as the worst-hit pockets.

Workers and employees engaged under the scheme claim they have not received wages for the past five to six months.

Raising the alarm, Rakesh Kumar, president of the All Gujarat MGNREGA Employees Union, said, “Despite working continuously, MGNREGA workers and employees across Gujarat have not been paid for 5/6 months. This is not a minor delay it reflects serious lapses in administrative functioning and fund management”.