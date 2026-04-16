Woman dies by suicide in Gujarat's Surat after trying to poison minor daughters over household disputes

AHMEDABAD: A 35-year-old woman in Gujarat's Surat city died by suicide after allegedly trying to poison her two minor daughters on Wednesday following repeated household disputes.

Mital, the wife of Jaysukh Patelia, a diamond factory worker from Bhavnagar, allegedly mixed pesticide used for grains into water, and made her two daughters, aged five and six, consume it.

Later, she consumed the poison herself and called her husband, who was at work. “I don’t want to live… I have consumed poison,” she reportedly told him over the phone.

Patelia had left for work as usual that morning and briefly returned home for lunch before heading back to work.

Patelia alerted his cousin Harish and rushed home together. Recounting the incident, Harish said, "Both girls were sitting on the bed, crying. Their mother lay unconscious in front of them. The elder one said, ‘Mother gave us medicine and then drank it herself.’ She also said she vomited after that."