PM Modi, Amit Shah to vote in Gujarat local polls; officials fear soaring temperatures may affect turnout

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s April 26 local body elections have turned into a high-voltage political contest, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several top leaders expected to cast their votes, raising the stakes of what was otherwise a routine civic exercise.
The political temperature in Gujarat has surged sharply ahead of the polls, with the entry of the country’s top leadership transforming the elections into a prestige-packed democratic showdown.
As campaigning peaks and ground equations shift, the presence of national heavyweights at polling booths has added fresh momentum to the electoral atmosphere.
According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to cast his vote in Ahmedabad’s Ranip area, where security agencies have already begun extensive preparations.
With his expected arrival, the constituency has moved to the centre of attention, turning an ordinary polling station into a politically significant venue.
Alongside him, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to exercise his franchise in the Naranpura area of Ahmedabad. Shah’s vote is being seen as another major symbolic moment, reinforcing the BJP’s deep-rooted organisational presence in Gujarat.
Sources further indicate that former Gujarat Chief Minister and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel is likely to vote in Ghatlodia, while Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel is expected to cast his ballot in Navsari. Their participation has further widened the spotlight on the state’s local elections.
Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, C.R. Patil and Nimuben Bambhaniya are also expected to vote in their respective constituencies, underlining what party leaders describe as a commitment to democratic participation.
Political observers say the visuals of top leaders standing in queues like ordinary citizens could send a powerful message to first-time voters and the youth.
“Every vote carries value in a democracy, and when senior leaders vote personally, it strengthens public confidence in the process,” sources said.
However, a parallel concern remains the scorching summer heat sweeping across Gujarat. Election managers fear that soaring temperatures may affect turnout in several urban and rural pockets.
The key question now is whether star-power participation can outweigh weather fatigue and pull voters to polling booths in large numbers.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has intensified preparations to ensure smooth, peaceful and transparent voting across the state. Booth management, security deployment and polling logistics are being reviewed in sensitive and high-profile constituencies.
At the same time, the electoral numbers reveal the scale of the contest. A total of 39,349 nomination forms were filed across Gujarat. Of these, 1,654 nominations were withdrawn, 11,433 were rejected during scrutiny, while 694 seats were won uncontested.
That leaves 25,568 candidates still in the fray, setting the stage for a multi-cornered battle across cities, municipalities, district panchayats and rural bodies.
The unusually high number of rejected forms points to an intense and strict scrutiny process, while the 694 uncontested seats have triggered political debate over organisational strength and opposition weakness in several pockets.