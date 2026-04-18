Gujarat Police bust interstate cyber fraud racket targeting banks; seven held, search on for mastermind

AHMEDABAD: The Cyber Centre of Excellence of Gujarat Police has busted a high-tech interstate fraud racket that allegedly targeted more than 15 banks across the country and siphoned off nearly Rs 210 crore through a sophisticated digital scam.

The gang allegedly exploited banking software loopholes, siphoned crores from over 15 banks, and looted Rs 7 crore from Bhavnagar District Co-operative Bank in a single night.

Cyber Centre of Excellence SP Dr Rajdeepsinh Zala said organised gangs often exploit technical flaws in banking systems to execute large-scale frauds. “A total of seven accused have been arrested so far. The search for the mastermind is still underway, and more shocking revelations may emerge in the coming days,” he said.

The operation has exposed a Vadodara-based gang that police say hacked the banking system of Bhavnagar District Co-operative Bank and stole over Rs 7 crore in just one night during Holi festival.

Police said the gang’s operations were spread across multiple states, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The probe revealed that the accused were not one-time offenders. Investigators have linked the syndicate to at least 273 separate cybercrime cases, with the fraud amount swelling to an estimated Rs 210 crore.

Police said the gang’s main weapon was a loophole inside the CBS (Core Banking Services) software used by banks. Exploiting technical weaknesses, the accused allegedly manipulated systems from behind screens and moved crores without triggering immediate suspicion.