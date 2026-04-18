Minor girl, lover held for plotting mother’s murder over marriage dispute in Gujarat’s Mahisagar

AHMEDABAD: What first appeared to be a tragic drowning in Gujarat’s Mahisagar district has turned into a chilling murder case, with police alleging that a woman was strangled to death in a planned conspiracy led by her minor daughter and the daughter’s lover after the mother opposed their relationship.

In a shocking development from Mahisagar district, police have cracked the mystery surrounding the body of a woman found floating in Naka Lake in Kothamba a few days ago, exposing what investigators describe as a cold blooded and carefully plotted murder.

Investigators said the victim, a resident linked to a village in Panchmahal district, had arranged the marriage of her minor daughter elsewhere.

However, the daughter was in a relationship with a young man identified as Kamlesh, and both strongly opposed the alliance.

As tensions within the family deepened, the couple decided to eliminate what they saw as the biggest obstacle the girl’s own mother.

Police said Kamlesh had repeatedly tried to disrupt the proposed marriage earlier as well. When those efforts failed, the duo moved towards a more sinister plan.