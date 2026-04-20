Rivaba, Naynaba Jadeja face off in Rajkot civic polls as family enters political battleground

AHMEDABAD: The Rajkot civic polls in Gujarat have taken on a high-profile family dimension, with Ravindra Jadeja's wife and BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja campaigning for her party while her sister-in-law Naynaba Jadeja contests on a Congress ticket.

As the Rajkot Municipal Corporation elections gather momentum, the contest has turned into a rare political face-off within the Jadeja family.

The political showdown has turned Rajkot into a headline battlefield, where one family is now seen backing two rival parties. What makes the contest sharper is that both women have chosen to keep the political clash civil, but their words carried clear electoral punches.

When Rivaba Jadeja arrived in Rajkot for campaigning, she congratulated Naynaba for entering the race but also expressed confidence in a BJP victory.

Rivaba said she trusted BJP workers and was confident that the party would win with a huge majority and give a strong reply to Congress.

Her remarks reflected the BJP’s aggressive push to retain dominance in Rajkot.

Soon after, Naynaba Jadeja responded by thanking supporters and saying the result would ultimately be decided by voters.

Naynaba said, “I thank my well-wishers, people of my community, voters of my area and Mataji Bhagwati, and also who congratulated me. Time will tell who will win. Former BJP corporators have done no work and only indulged in corruption. The public now knows this. Whether BJP loses or wins will be decided in time.”

The exchange has turned the family-centred contest into a direct political battle, with the BJP relying on organisation and momentum, while Congress is seeking to capitalise on anti-incumbency.