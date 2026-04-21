Wedding feast turns toxic: 400 guests fall ill from suspected food poisoning in Gujarat village

AHMEDABAD: Over 400 guests reportedly fell ill from suspected food poisoning after a wedding feast in Gujarat’s Dahod district. Several guests
According to initial details, nearly 1,000 guests attended the wedding feast where dal-rice, vegetable puri, papad, mango juice and paneer sabji were served.
Within hours of the dinner, guests complained of severe stomach ache, reportedly experienced vomiting and diarrhoea, triggering frantic hospital transfers.
As the number of patients rose sharply, families scrambled for help while emergency rescue efforts were launched on a war footing.
108 ambulance services, private vehicles and local transport were pressed into action as the sick were rushed to hospitals and primary health centres through the night.
District Health Officer Dr Uday Tilawat said the first signs of illness were seen in two to three children soon after dinner, after which the condition of more people started deteriorating one after another.
“Treatment of 58 people had started before midnight. All doctors were present, while some patients were taken to private hospitals. So far, 232 patients have been registered at the PHC. Of them, 137 have been discharged, while 85 are under observation and stable. The situation is now under control,” he said.
Medical officer Dr Rajiv Damor said the incident surfaced around 11 pm after guests who had eaten dinner between 7 pm and 8 pm started falling ill. “People had consumed mango juice along with paneer, puri and dal-Rice. Around 200 people suffered food poisoning. Treatment is underway,” he said.
Villager Jitend Panchal said the scale of the incident created fear across Abholod.
“Around 1,000 people attended the dinner. Nearly 250 villagers have been affected. Everyone has been shifted for treatment,” he said.
Though no deaths have been reported so far, officials confirmed that the condition of some patients was serious when they were brought in, raising concern over the scale of contamination.
As soon as news of the tragedy spread, teams from the district health department and food safety department rushed to the village and began an immediate probe.
Based on preliminary statements and early findings, suspicion has fallen on the mango juice and paneer sabji served at the feast.
Samples of the suspected food items have been collected and sent for laboratory testing. Authorities said strict legal action would be taken against those found responsible, including caterers and organisers, once the investigation report is received.