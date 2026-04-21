Wedding feast turns toxic: 400 guests fall ill from suspected food poisoning in Gujarat village

AHMEDABAD: Over 400 guests reportedly fell ill from suspected food poisoning after a wedding feast in Gujarat’s Dahod district. Several guests

According to initial details, nearly 1,000 guests attended the wedding feast where dal-rice, vegetable puri, papad, mango juice and paneer sabji were served.

Within hours of the dinner, guests complained of severe stomach ache, reportedly experienced vomiting and diarrhoea, triggering frantic hospital transfers.

As the number of patients rose sharply, families scrambled for help while emergency rescue efforts were launched on a war footing.

108 ambulance services, private vehicles and local transport were pressed into action as the sick were rushed to hospitals and primary health centres through the night.

District Health Officer Dr Uday Tilawat said the first signs of illness were seen in two to three children soon after dinner, after which the condition of more people started deteriorating one after another.

“Treatment of 58 people had started before midnight. All doctors were present, while some patients were taken to private hospitals. So far, 232 patients have been registered at the PHC. Of them, 137 have been discharged, while 85 are under observation and stable. The situation is now under control,” he said.