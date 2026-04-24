Gujarat EC lifts bar on polling agents with criminal records; Congress flags threat to fair polls

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s local body poll campaign ended amid controversy after the State Election Commission withdrew a restriction barring people with criminal records from becoming polling agents, drawing sharp criticism from the Congress.
The Gujarat State Election Commission has cancelled a key clause in its April 23, 2026 circular that barred persons with criminal records from being appointed as polling, election and counting agents, reversing its earlier directive that such appointees should have no criminal background.
The circular stated, “The election agent, polling agent or counting agent to be appointed should not have any criminal record or criminal history.”
However, the new circular nullifies that and clarifies that "all other instructions regarding the appointment of polling agents and counting agents, including qualification and disqualification conditions, will remain unchanged".
The rollback drew a sharp response from the Congress, which accused the authorities of opening the democratic process to muscle power.
Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda and Vice President Hemang Vasavada rushed a written representation to the State Election Commission, demanding immediate withdrawal of the revised order.
In their strongly-worded submission, Congress said the eligibility criteria for polling agents had been altered through administrative instructions in a manner that now permits individuals facing criminal offences or having criminal backgrounds to be appointed as polling agents. The party argued that such a decision strikes at the very heart of transparent elections.
Congress reminded the Commission that polling agents play a critical frontline role in every election. Since candidates cannot physically remain present at each polling booth, polling agents function as their official representatives and act as watchdogs during voting. Their presence is considered essential to ensure that polling remains transparent, lawful and unbiased.
The party further warned that allowing persons with criminal backgrounds into this sensitive role could inject “Bahubali elements” into the polling system. According to the representation, such appointments may create fear among polling staff and opposition party agents, thereby damaging the atmosphere required for peaceful voting.
“Free and fair elections are the foundation of democracy. If criminal elements are allowed to stand inside polling booths as authorised agents, the entire spirit of democratic voting will come under suspicion,” the Congress said in its letter.
Congress has now demanded that the circular be withdrawn immediately before voting for Panchayats, Municipalities and Municipal Corporations begins. The party warned that if the order remains in force, the upcoming local body elections would be viewed as unfair, compromised and undemocratic.