Gujarat EC lifts bar on polling agents with criminal records; Congress flags threat to fair polls

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s local body poll campaign ended amid controversy after the State Election Commission withdrew a restriction barring people with criminal records from becoming polling agents, drawing sharp criticism from the Congress.

The Gujarat State Election Commission has cancelled a key clause in its April 23, 2026 circular that barred persons with criminal records from being appointed as polling, election and counting agents, reversing its earlier directive that such appointees should have no criminal background.

The circular stated, “The election agent, polling agent or counting agent to be appointed should not have any criminal record or criminal history.”

However, the new circular nullifies that and clarifies that "all other instructions regarding the appointment of polling agents and counting agents, including qualification and disqualification conditions, will remain unchanged".

The rollback drew a sharp response from the Congress, which accused the authorities of opening the democratic process to muscle power.

Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda and Vice President Hemang Vasavada rushed a written representation to the State Election Commission, demanding immediate withdrawal of the revised order.

In their strongly-worded submission, Congress said the eligibility criteria for polling agents had been altered through administrative instructions in a manner that now permits individuals facing criminal offences or having criminal backgrounds to be appointed as polling agents. The party argued that such a decision strikes at the very heart of transparent elections.