Three-year-old girl allegedly sexually abused by neighbour in Gujarat's Surat; accused arrested

AHMEDABAD: A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in her residence by a neighbour when the minor was left alone for some time in Gujarat's Surat city.

The accused was caught on the spot after the victim's mother walked in on him committing the act.

The accused neighbour was identified as Mojabbir Mohammad, a migrant labourer from Bihar. Police said the accused took advantage of the parents' absence to target the child.

According to the complaint, during the afternoon the family members were occupied with work on the ground floor while the child was in a room upstairs. Her mother had briefly gone downstairs.

Police said when the girl went to the bathroom, the accused allegedly climbed through the roofside area and entered the bathroom behind the child. He then removed her clothes and touched her inappropriately, attempting to rape her, the complaint said.

While in the act, the girl's mother came upstairs and was shocked to see the scene. She immediately screamed raising an alarm. Hearing that the neighbours rushed to the house, overpowered the accused and caught him. He was later handed over to the Saroli police.

Police have registered a case against Mohammad for sexual harassment under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.