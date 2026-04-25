Gujarat local polls: Ahmedabad turns nerve centre as leaders set to vote early

AHMEDABAD: Ahmedabad is set to take centre stage in Gujarat’s local body elections on April 26, with a host of senior political leaders scheduled to cast their votes early in the day before fanning out across the city to drive voter turnout.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is expected to arrive in the city on the night of April 25 and will cast his vote between 10 am and 11 am at a polling booth near Naranpura’s Ankur crossroads. His visit is likely to draw significant attention, accompanied by heightened security arrangements.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will begin the day’s proceedings earlier, voting at around 8:30 am at Shilaj Primary School. His early participation is expected to underscore a broader appeal for public engagement in the electoral process.

Other senior leaders will also mark their presence at polling stations across the city. State BJP president Jagdish Panchal is scheduled to vote at 8 am at Sardar Patel School in Thakkarbapanagar, while Minister of State Darshanaben Vaghela will cast her vote at approximately 8:30 am at Ravi Shankar Vidyalaya in the Jodhpur area.

In total, nearly 30 senior leaders — including ministers, MLAs, and key organisational figures — are expected to vote in Ahmedabad. Party functionaries, including city president Prerak Shah and other office-bearers, are likely to cast their votes between 7:30 am and 9:30 am.

Following the voting, leaders are expected to disperse across their respective wards and constituencies to encourage higher voter participation, signalling a coordinated effort to energise the electorate from the outset of polling day.

With a steady stream of high-profile appearances and political outreach planned, Ahmedabad is poised to emerge as the focal point of the state’s local election activity, where early momentum could play a crucial role in shaping the day’s political narrative.