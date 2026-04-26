Gujarat local body polls: Amit Shah, CM Patel cast votes as polling underway for 9,200 seats

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi cast their votes on Sunday as polling got underway for local body elections across the state.

The polls, among the largest civic electoral exercises ahead of next year’s Assembly elections, are being held for 15 municipal corporations, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, along with 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, according to the schedule announced by the Gujarat State Election Commission.

Authorities have put in place a three-tier security arrangement, with CCTV surveillance and special squads deployed in sensitive areas, police officials said.

Shah, accompanied by his wife Sonalben and son Jay Shah, exercised his franchise at the Naranpura sub-zonal office in Ahmedabad. He was greeted with loud cheers by locals upon his arrival outside the polling station.

Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi and Union minister C R Paatil cast their votes in Surat.

Nearly 9,200 seats are up for grabs, with more than 4.18 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise.

The polls are being conducted under revised norms for Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations, following delimitation and restructuring of wards in several districts.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have emerged as the key contenders, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is also contesting in several areas.

Among prominent candidates in the fray are former Gujarat-cadre IPS officer M L Ninama, ex-radio jockey Abha Desai and former AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani.

Ninama is contesting from the Odh seat in Shamlaji taluka for the Arvalli district panchayat elections, while the BJP has fielded Bhayani from the Bhesan seat of the Junagadh district panchayat. Desai, popularly known as RJ Abha, is contesting as a Congress candidate from ward number 10 of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation.

Elections are being held for the first time in nine newly created municipal corporations, including Navsari, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Porbandar and Surendranagar.

Counting of votes will take place on April 28.