Gujarat local body polls see under 50% turnout in civic corporations amid heatwave

Polling for various local bodies across Gujarat concluded on Sunday, with voter turnout in municipal corporations remaining below 50 per cent amid prevailing heatwave conditions, officials said.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), municipal corporations recorded a turnout of 48.55 per cent, while participation was higher in rural bodies. District panchayats registered 60.22 per cent turnout and taluka panchayats recorded 61.08 per cent. Municipalities saw a turnout of 58.12 per cent.

The elections were held across 15 municipal corporations, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, along with 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats. The large-scale exercise is being seen as a key political test ahead of the state assembly polls due next year.

Among municipal corporations, the newly formed Gandhidham body in Kutch recorded the lowest turnout at 39.85 per cent, while Vapi in Valsad district reported the highest participation at 65.68 per cent.

The SEC said polling remained largely peaceful, with no major untoward incidents reported.