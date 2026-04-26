Gujarat local body polls: Voting underway across 15 corporations; BJP, Congress, AAP in key contest

Voting began at 7 am on Sunday for local body elections across Gujarat, covering 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats in one of the state’s largest electoral exercises.

Polls will continue till 6 pm, with a total of 9,992 candidates in the fray and over 4.18 crore voters eligible to cast their votes.

Key civic bodies going to polls include Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot.

Authorities have put in place a three-tier security arrangement, with CCTV surveillance and special squads deployed in sensitive areas, police officials said.

The polls are being conducted under revised norms for Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations, and required extensive delimitation and restructuring of wards in several districts.

The ruling BJP, Opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have emerged as the key players, while All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is also contesting in several places.

Among notable candidates are former Gujarat-cadre IPS officer M L Ninama, ex-radio jockey Abha Desai, and former AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani.

Ninama is contesting from the Odh seat in Shamlaji taluka for the Arvalli district panchayat elections, while the BJP has nominated Bhayani from the Bhesan seat of the Junagadh district panchayat.

Desai, popularly known as RJ Abha, is contesting as a Congress candidate from ward number 10 of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation.

Elections are also being held for the first time in nine newly-created municipal corporations, including Navsari, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Porbandar and Surendranagar.