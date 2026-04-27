Gujarat: Armed robbers loot Rs 50 lakh from SBI branch

AHMEDABAD: A gang of armed robbers robbed an SBI branch in Varachha area of Gujarat’s Surat city on Monday. They held the staff hostage at gunpoint and escaped with nearly Rs 50 lakh.

According to police officials, five to six armed robbers entered the SBI branch with a well-planned strategy and instantly took control of the premises.

Brandishing pistols, the gang threatened the cashier and bank employees.

Investigators believe the accused carefully targeted the branch during an ongoing cash deposit operation involving a CMS vehicle.

Taking advantage of the movement of large cash inside the bank, the gang struck at the precise moment when security was most vulnerable.

Before making their escape, the robbers reportedly snatched the mobile phones of the bank staff to delay any emergency alert to the police.