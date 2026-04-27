Gujarat: Armed robbers loot Rs 50 lakh from SBI branch

AHMEDABAD: A gang of armed robbers robbed an SBI branch in Varachha area of Gujarat’s Surat city on Monday. They held the staff hostage at gunpoint and escaped with nearly Rs 50 lakh.
According to police officials, five to six armed robbers entered the SBI branch with a well-planned strategy and instantly took control of the premises.
Brandishing pistols, the gang threatened the cashier and bank employees.
Investigators believe the accused carefully targeted the branch during an ongoing cash deposit operation involving a CMS vehicle.
Taking advantage of the movement of large cash inside the bank, the gang struck at the precise moment when security was most vulnerable.
Before making their escape, the robbers reportedly snatched the mobile phones of the bank staff to delay any emergency alert to the police.
The bank employees managed to inform the authorities after the gang disappeared. Local police teams, senior officers, Crime Branch units and Zone-1 officials rushed to the crime scene.
A high-level police convoy launched a coordinated response. The bank premises were sealed, nearby routes were scanned and checkpoints were activated across the city.
Surat DCP Alok Kumar confirmed the robbery and said the accused had used weapons to terrorise the staff before looting the cash. He said police teams were working to crack the case and trace the gang at the earliest.
“Five to six robbers entered the SBI branch in Varachha, held staff hostage at gunpoint and escaped with cash. Multiple police teams have been deployed, and we expect to solve the case very soon,” DCP Alok Kumar said.
Meanwhile, CCTV footage has emerged as the lead in the investigation. Police sources said the faces of most of the accused are visible in the cameras installed inside the bank.
Though one suspect’s face may be unclear due to the camera angle, the remaining robbers are being identified through surveillance footage.
Crime Branch officials are now probing whether the gang came from outside Surat, whether insiders leaked cash movement details, and how the robbers executed such a swift escape after the operation.