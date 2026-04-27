Gujarat local body polls: AAP faces setback as Sagar Rabari resigns ahead of counting

Gujarat’s political atmosphere has taken a dramatic turn just hours before the counting of votes for local body elections, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) facing a significant internal setback. Sagar Rabari, the party’s state vice-president and a prominent face among farmers, has resigned from all his posts, raising fresh concerns about the party’s organizational stability at a critical moment.

Rabari’s exit comes immediately after polling concluded, amplifying its political impact. Known for his strong grassroots connect—particularly among farmers and rural communities—he played a central role in AAP’s campaign machinery. Party insiders acknowledge that he was deeply involved in key responsibilities, from candidate coordination to booth-level strategy.

Announcing his resignation on social media, Rabari struck a measured and personal tone. “I am ending my journey with the Aam Aadmi Party today. I am releasing myself from party membership, posts and responsibilities. I sincerely thank all colleagues for their cooperation. Personal relationships and friendships will continue with dignity,” he wrote.

His departure is being viewed as a blow to AAP’s efforts to consolidate its base in Gujarat, especially given his long-standing reputation as a farmer activist. Rabari’s political identity was shaped through years of involvement in movements around agricultural distress, land acquisition, and rural rights. Before entering electoral politics, he spent decades working with social organizations, beginning with Gujarat Lok Samiti in 1984 under activist Chunibhai Vaidya.

He was also closely associated with Dr. Kanubhai Kalsaria during the high-profile protests against Nirma’s cement plant in Mahuva, further cementing his image as a field-based activist rather than a conventional political figure.