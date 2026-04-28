Ex IPS officer’s gamble backfires as BJP loses Gujarat's Aravalli panchayat seat

AHMEDABAD: The BJP suffered a sharp political setback in Gujarat’s Aravalli district as former IPS officer Manoj Ninama, fielded shortly after joining the party, lost the Odh district panchayat seat to Congress senior leader Suresh Ninama by 2,744 votes, triggering debate over the party’s late candidate gamble and Congress’s enduring local grip.

In a significant political jolt for the BJP in Aravalli, Manoj Ninama suffered a decisive defeat in the Odh district panchayat seat of Shamlaji taluka on Tuesday. The high-profile contest, closely watched across political circles, ended with Congress registering a morale-boosting victory.

Defeating the BJP candidate was Congress heavyweight Suresh Ninama, a three-time former sarpanch and a deeply rooted local leader with strong grassroots influence. He secured victory by a commanding margin of 2,744 votes, turning the contest into one of the biggest talking points of the local body elections.

The result is being seen as more than just a seat loss. It is also viewed as a rejection of the BJP’s strategy of parachuting a recently retired senior officer directly into electoral politics, hoping administrative stature would translate into votes. Instead, voters appeared to back local connect over official profile.

Manoj Ninama, a Gujarat cadre IPS officer, had taken voluntary retirement on April 7, only weeks before his scheduled superannuation on May 31. Just two days later, on April 9, he formally joined the BJP. Soon after, the party named him its candidate from Odh among the 30 names announced for the Aravalli district panchayat elections.