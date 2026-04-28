Ex IPS officer’s gamble backfires as BJP loses Gujarat's Aravalli panchayat seat

AHMEDABAD: The BJP suffered a sharp political setback in Gujarat’s Aravalli district as former IPS officer Manoj Ninama, fielded shortly after joining the party, lost the Odh district panchayat seat to Congress senior leader Suresh Ninama by 2,744 votes, triggering debate over the party’s late candidate gamble and Congress’s enduring local grip.
In a significant political jolt for the BJP in Aravalli, Manoj Ninama suffered a decisive defeat in the Odh district panchayat seat of Shamlaji taluka on Tuesday. The high-profile contest, closely watched across political circles, ended with Congress registering a morale-boosting victory.
Defeating the BJP candidate was Congress heavyweight Suresh Ninama, a three-time former sarpanch and a deeply rooted local leader with strong grassroots influence. He secured victory by a commanding margin of 2,744 votes, turning the contest into one of the biggest talking points of the local body elections.
The result is being seen as more than just a seat loss. It is also viewed as a rejection of the BJP’s strategy of parachuting a recently retired senior officer directly into electoral politics, hoping administrative stature would translate into votes. Instead, voters appeared to back local connect over official profile.
Manoj Ninama, a Gujarat cadre IPS officer, had taken voluntary retirement on April 7, only weeks before his scheduled superannuation on May 31. Just two days later, on April 9, he formally joined the BJP. Soon after, the party named him its candidate from Odh among the 30 names announced for the Aravalli district panchayat elections.
The speed of his political entry had made him one of the BJP’s most discussed candidates in the region. However, the swift transition from uniform to ballot paper failed to create the expected momentum on the ground.
Before the election, Manoj Ninama had publicly praised the BJP’s ideology and internal culture. Explaining his decision to join the party, he said he was deeply influenced by its principles.
“I was impressed by the ideology of nationalism and development. Discipline has been part of my life throughout my career, and BJP is also a party of discipline. That appealed to me because it matches my personal values. I am also impressed by the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Ninama had said.
However, despite the endorsement of the BJP’s leadership and ideology, the electorate delivered a different verdict. Political observers said the contest underlined that in panchayat politics, local equations, trust networks and years of grassroots presence often outweigh image and stature.
Suresh Ninama’s victory reflected exactly that advantage. As a seasoned Congress face and three-term former sarpanch, he entered the contest with deep familiarity among voters and a tested local organisation. That network ultimately proved stronger than the BJP’s late high-profile entry.
Manoj Ninama’s defeat becomes even more striking considering his long administrative career spanning over four decades. He began as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Gujarat Police Service and served in several key positions. One of his early postings was in Bhuj in 2001, during a crucial period after the devastating earthquake.
He was elevated to the IPS rank in 2012 and later held senior assignments, including Superintendent of Lajpore Jail in Surat and Joint Commissioner of Police, Vadodara. His service résumé gave the BJP hope of credibility and recognition. Yet, the election result proved that bureaucratic experience does not automatically convert into electoral success.
For Congress, the win offers a much-needed boost in a state where it has struggled repeatedly against the BJP’s electoral machinery. For the BJP, the defeat serves as a reminder that even in strongholds, candidate selection remains critical.