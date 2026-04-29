1992 murder mystery resurfaces as Gujarat Police dig well for human remains

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Police’s Ahmedabad Crime Branch has reopened a mystery from 1992, launching an excavation at an old well in Vatva’s Qutubnagar area after receiving inputs that a woman was murdered and secretly buried inside the accused’s house.

In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch has reopened a murder case that had remained buried for over three decades.

The case dates back to 1992, when a young woman identified as Farzana alias Shabnam allegedly disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Investigators now believe she was murdered by her boyfriend, Shamshuddin, who is suspected to have hidden the crime by dumping her body inside a well located within his house in Vatva’s Qutubnagar locality.

Police sources said the alleged murder was rooted in a tangled web of love, betrayal and premarital tensions. What was initially treated as a missing person case is now emerging as an alleged crime of passion.

According to investigators, members of the accused’s family had reportedly been living in fear and claimed they were frequently experiencing disturbing visions and hallucinations linked to the deceased woman. Desperate to escape the fear, the family allegedly turned to tantric rituals and occult practices.