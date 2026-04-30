Five booked after dalits allege humiliation at temple event in Gujarat's Junagadh

AHMEDABAD: Dalit residents in Bhutdi village of Visavadar, Junagadh, have alleged humiliating conditions during a temple event. Police have booked five accused under the IPC and the Atrocities Act, while the state government has ordered immediate arrests and protection for the victims.
The controversy erupted during the grand consecration of an idol event of a Ramji Temple in Visavadar, where the entire village had gathered for rituals and a community feast. Organisers, who visited the Scheduled Caste locality to extend invitations, allegedly did not offer respect; instead, they delivered terms that triggered outrage.
According to multiple people, the invitation came with a clause: “If you wish to attend the meal, bring your own plates and bowls from home.” The victims further claimed they were told that, “You will only be allowed to eat after others in the village have finished.”
Local youth Ajay Boricha alleged, “This was not just about utensils, it was about humiliation. Separate seating, separate drinking water arrangements, everything was designed to isolate us”. Boricha described the incident as a systematic attempt to enforce caste segregation even in a temple setting.
People filed formal complaints at the Visavadar police station. Local leader Umeshbhai said, “If arrests are not made immediately, we will escalate this to the Superintendent of Police. Such caste-based humiliation cannot be tolerated in independent India,” he said, invoking constitutional rights and equality.
With tensions rising and public anger mounting, the police moved in, registering a case against five accused residents of Bhutdi village. The charges include multiple sections of the IPC along with stringent provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Later, the state government stepped in decisively, terming the incident not just discrimination but a case of social boycott. Orders were swiftly issued to the district administration, demanding immediate arrests and strict enforcement of the law.
In a parallel move, directives were sent to the District Superintendent of Police and the Deputy Director of the Scheduled Caste Welfare Department calling for urgent action, victim protection, and a high-level, impartial investigation. “Zero tolerance will be maintained in such cases. A detailed report must be submitted immediately, and strictest action ensured,” the directive stated. Meanwhile, on the ground, police surveillance has intensified, and efforts to apprehend the accused have been accelerated.