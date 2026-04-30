Five booked after dalits allege humiliation at temple event in Gujarat's Junagadh

AHMEDABAD: Dalit residents in Bhutdi village of Visavadar, Junagadh, have alleged humiliating conditions during a temple event. Police have booked five accused under the IPC and the Atrocities Act, while the state government has ordered immediate arrests and protection for the victims.

The controversy erupted during the grand consecration of an idol event of a Ramji Temple in Visavadar, where the entire village had gathered for rituals and a community feast. Organisers, who visited the Scheduled Caste locality to extend invitations, allegedly did not offer respect; instead, they delivered terms that triggered outrage.

According to multiple people, the invitation came with a clause: “If you wish to attend the meal, bring your own plates and bowls from home.” The victims further claimed they were told that, “You will only be allowed to eat after others in the village have finished.”

Local youth Ajay Boricha alleged, “This was not just about utensils, it was about humiliation. Separate seating, separate drinking water arrangements, everything was designed to isolate us”. Boricha described the incident as a systematic attempt to enforce caste segregation even in a temple setting.