Stolen phones harder to hide as Gujarat Police step up digital tracking

AHMEDABAD: In a significant crackdown on mobile theft networks, Gujarat has climbed to third place nationwide in recovering stolen mobile phones. Over the past year, police in the state have traced and returned 53,564 devices, achieving a recovery rate of 46.71%. This is well above the national average of 32.6%, highlighting a marked improvement in both efficiency and coordination.

At the heart of this success is a technology-driven approach. Working closely with the Department of Telecommunications, Gujarat Police has been using the Sanchar Saathi portal along with the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system. These tools enable authorities to track and block stolen devices across telecom networks using their unique IMEI numbers, effectively turning each handset into a traceable digital asset.

The scale of enforcement is equally notable. While more than 50 lakh mobile phones have been blocked across India so far, Gujarat alone accounts for 1,83,985 of those devices. However, officials point out that blocking is only part of the process—the real challenge lies in recovery.

District-level performance has played a key role in this achievement. Ahmedabad City led the effort with a strong recovery performance, followed by Dang district, which stood out for its high accuracy despite handling fewer cases. Bhavnagar also contributed significantly, maintaining consistent results.