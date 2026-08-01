Eight-day-old baby rescued as Gujarat police bust alleged interstate trafficking racket linked to Mumbai

AHMEDABAD: An eight day old baby was rescued while allegedly being transported from north Gujarat to Mumbai for sale, after the Vadodara City Crime Branch busted an interstate newborn trafficking racket and detained a couple carrying the infant on July 28.

The operation unfolded late on July 28, when the Crime Branch received specific information that a man and woman were carrying a newborn in a bus parked near Legend Hotel on National Highway 48, allegedly with the intention of selling the child.

A police team immediately reached the spot and detained Manoj Rawal, 38, and his wife Veena Rawal, 32, residents of Mehsana district. The couple was found with their eight year old son and the newborn boy.

When the couple failed to provide satisfactory answers about the baby, police moved swiftly to secure the infant's safety and shifted him to SSG Hospital for medical care.

The subsequent interrogation began to reveal a wider trafficking chain.

According to investigators, Veena's brother Sunil Rawal had brought the newborn to the couple's house on July 27. Police found that the baby had been born on July 5 at Danta Hospital in Banaskantha.

Investigators suspect the trafficking network allegedly preyed on the financial difficulties of the baby's poor parents. The child was allegedly arranged for sale in Mumbai for Rs 3 lakh, with the money divided among different layers of the network.

Under the alleged arrangement, Rs 2 lakh was to be paid to the baby's parents, while Sunil Rawal was to receive Rs 10,000 as commission. Manoj and Veena were allegedly promised another Rs 20,000 for transporting the newborn to Mumbai, while Sunil gave the couple Rs 5,000 towards travel expenses.

The police investigation has also exposed an unusual Mumbai link. The alleged main agent presented himself as a doctor while communicating with the network through WhatsApp calls and providing instructions about where the baby was to be taken.

Investigators have identified the man as Sohil Nadab, a Mumbai based auto rickshaw driver who allegedly posed as a doctor.

According to police, Nadab was supposed to receive the newborn from the couple and hand him over to a woman broker, who would then allegedly facilitate the child's transfer to a doctor in Mumbai.

The alleged chain involved several layers, from vulnerable parents and local intermediaries in north Gujarat to transporters and brokers connected with Mumbai.