Gujarat's government school paradox as Class III-V GER drops sharply for girls, SCs, STs

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat's government school system presents a striking contradiction in the latest official education data. While the number of government schools has remained broadly stable over the past five years, enrolment indicators for girls, Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Scheduled Tribes (STs) have declined sharply at the crucial Classes III-V Preparatory stage.

Data furnished by the Union Ministry of Education in the Lok Sabha on July 27, 2026, shows Gujarat had 34,699 government schools in 2021-22. The number fell to 34,597 in 2023-24 before rising to 34,734 in 2025-26.

Overall, the state ended the five years with 35 more government schools, representing a marginal increase of 0.10%, rather than a net decline.

The trend, however, has not been uniform. Gujarat lost 48 government schools between 2021-22 and 2022-23, followed by another 54 by 2023-24. It then added 41 schools in 2024-25 and another 96 in 2025-26. The latest figure is therefore 137 schools higher than the 2023-24 low.

The data does not separately identify how many schools were closed, merged, newly opened or reclassified. As a result, the increase in the total number of schools cannot, by itself, be interpreted as evidence that no closures occurred.

The more significant concern emerges from enrolment data.

While the overall school count has remained broadly stable, Gujarat's Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for girls has moved sharply in different directions across school stages.

At the Foundational stage, girls' GER increased from 36.7% in 2024-25 to 48.0% in 2025-26, a substantial rise of 11.3 percentage points.

However, the trend reverses sharply at the Preparatory stage, where the GER fell from 95.8% to 76.5%, a decline of 19.3 percentage points. Middle stage GER also slipped from 95.1% to 93.4%, while Secondary stage GER improved from 61.4% to 64.6%.

A similar pattern is evident among disadvantaged social groups.

Among SC students, GER rose by 9.8 percentage points at the Foundational stage, from 31.7% to 41.5%. However, the Preparatory stage ratio dropped from 87.0% to 67.8%, a decline of 19.2 percentage points. Middle stage GER fell from 86.5% to 83.1%, while Secondary stage GER increased from 59.3% to 62.1%.