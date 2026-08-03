18,404 Gujarat cooperatives in losses, 10% non-functional

AHMEDABAD: Although Gujarat figures among India’s strongest cooperative states, fresh data placed before the Rajya Sabha reveals that its celebrated cooperative movement is battling an internal crisis.

While Gujarat has one of the country’s largest cooperative networks, thousands of societies have either stopped functioning or slipped into financial distress, raising questions over long-term sustainability.

According to the Ministry of Cooperation, Gujarat has 88,119 registered cooperative societies, making it the second-largest cooperative ecosystem in India after Maharashtra’s 2.27 lakh societies. Gujarat alone accounts for over 10% of all cooperative societies in the country, underlining its strategic importance in India’s cooperative economy.

However, the headline figures conceal significant structural weaknesses.

Out of 88,119 registered societies, 79,823 are functional, but 6,959 have become non-functional, while another 1,341 are under liquidation. In other words, 8,300 cooperative societies in Gujarat are effectively inactive or on the verge of closure, representing nearly one in every ten registered societies in the state.