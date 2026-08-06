Gujarat jails run 26% over capacity as inmate population surges 17% in five years

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat's prison infrastructure is struggling to keep pace with the rapid rise in inmate population, with official data presented in the Rajya Sabha revealing that overcrowding has steadily worsened over the past five years despite a marginal expansion in jail capacity.

The figures indicate that while prison infrastructure has grown slowly, the number of inmates has increased at a much faster pace, widening the gap between available space and actual occupancy.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Gujarat had a sanctioned prison capacity of 13,762 inmates in 2020, while the actual prison population stood at 15,217, already exceeding capacity by 1,455 prisoners.

Over the next four years, prison capacity increased by just 346 seats, reaching 14,108 in 2024. During the same period, however, the inmate population climbed sharply to 17,766, an increase of 2,549 prisoners or nearly 17 per cent.

The data shows that Gujarat's prison occupancy has steadily worsened over the past five years. Prisons operated at 110.6 per cent of their sanctioned capacity in 2020, rising to 118.6 per cent in 2021, 118.1 per cent in 2022, 122.8 per cent in 2023, and 125.9 per cent in 2024.

In practical terms, Gujarat's prisons are now accommodating 126 inmates for every 100 sanctioned spaces, or nearly 26 inmates more than they were designed to hold, underscoring the growing strain on the state's prison infrastructure.