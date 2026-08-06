Gujarat reports rise in child labour cases, no bonded labour rehabilitation in four years

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has reported a sharp rise in child labour cases over the last five years, but has not reported the rehabilitation of a single bonded labourer under the Centre's rehabilitation scheme during the last four financial years, according to data tabled by the Union Labour Ministry in the Rajya Sabha.

NCRB data showed that Gujarat registered 39 child labour cases in 2020, 40 in 2021 and 42 in 2022. The number rose sharply to 85 in 2023 before declining slightly to 74 in 2024. Despite the fall last year, the number of cases remained nearly 90 per cent higher than in 2020.

Across the country, child labour cases increased from 476 in 2020 to 613 in 2021, 751 in 2022, 1,390 in 2023 and 1,235 in 2024.

Compared with other states, Telangana recorded the highest number of cases for much of the period, while Bihar reported a steep rise from three cases in 2020 to 551 in 2024. Karnataka, Assam and Rajasthan also recorded consistently high numbers.

However, data on the Central Sector Scheme for Rehabilitation of Bonded Labourer-2021 showed that no bonded labourer from Gujarat was rehabilitated under the scheme during 2023-24, 2024-25, 2025-26 and up to July 31, 2026.