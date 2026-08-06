Gujarat's overnight ban on analogue paneer, butter and cheese leaves traders counting losses

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has enforced an immediate statewide ban on the production, storage, sales and transportation of analogue paneer, cheese and butter, citing serious concerns over food safety after laboratory tests found violations of prescribed standards.
The prohibition came into effect from Wednesday midnight onwards, making Gujarat one of the first states to completely outlaw these products, alongside Maharashtra, which also enforced a similar ban.
The decision follows an extensive sampling exercise carried out by the state's Food and Drugs Department across different districts. Laboratory analysis reports revealed that food safety regulations were being violated and that the continued circulation of analogue dairy products could compromise public health.
Acting on these findings, the government issued immediate orders prohibiting the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of an analogue paneer, cheese and butter across the state.
Announcing the crackdown, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the ban would be implemented without exception. "Following the government's notification, no restaurant, dairy parlour, supermarket, wholesaler or trader in Gujarat will be permitted to manufacture, sell, store or transport analogue paneer, cheese or butter. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the mandate," he said.
The minister further directed all manufacturers, traders, hotel and restaurant owners, caterers and other food business operators to ensure that only genuine milk-based paneer, prepared in accordance with prescribed standards, is sold and should to be used in food preparation. "Consumer health cannot be compromised. Every food business operator must comply with the new norms," he said.
The latest decision marks a significant escalation in the state's campaign against analogue dairy products. Four months ago, the government had instructed hotels, restaurants and food outlets to prominently display whether they were serving milk-based paneer or analogue paneer. The mandatory disclosure was intended to improve transparency and help consumers make informed choices. With the latest notification, the government has moved beyond disclosure to an outright prohibition.
While the government has defended the move as a public health measure, the sudden implementation has triggered widespread concern among traders and restaurant operators, predominantly in Surat. Dealers said the midnight order left them with no opportunity to clear existing inventories, forcing many to discard stocks purchased in advance.
Several traders, who have been engaged in the analogue dairy business for nearly a decade, described the decision as beneficial for consumers but criticised the absence of a transition period. They argued that the government should have provided at least 48 to 72 hours to dispose of existing stock before enforcing the ban.
According to traders, the market typically operates with inventory sufficient for eight to ten days, making the abrupt prohibition financially damaging. "The decision is undoubtedly in the interest of consumers and will improve product quality in the long run. However, businesses holding genuine purchased stock have suffered immediate losses because there is no provision to return or liquidate the goods," a Surat-based trader said.
Despite the short-term disruption, many in the trade believe the ban could ultimately strengthen the dairy market by preventing misleading products and ensuring consumers receive genuine milk-based paneer, cheese and butter at fair prices. They said the move is expected to restore consumer confidence, improve quality standards and create a more transparent marketplace, even though traders now face immediate economic losses due to unsold inventory.