Gujarat's overnight ban on analogue paneer, butter and cheese leaves traders counting losses

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has enforced an immediate statewide ban on the production, storage, sales and transportation of analogue paneer, cheese and butter, citing serious concerns over food safety after laboratory tests found violations of prescribed standards.

The prohibition came into effect from Wednesday midnight onwards, making Gujarat one of the first states to completely outlaw these products, alongside Maharashtra, which also enforced a similar ban.

The decision follows an extensive sampling exercise carried out by the state's Food and Drugs Department across different districts. Laboratory analysis reports revealed that food safety regulations were being violated and that the continued circulation of analogue dairy products could compromise public health.

Acting on these findings, the government issued immediate orders prohibiting the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of an analogue paneer, cheese and butter across the state.

Announcing the crackdown, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the ban would be implemented without exception. "Following the government's notification, no restaurant, dairy parlour, supermarket, wholesaler or trader in Gujarat will be permitted to manufacture, sell, store or transport analogue paneer, cheese or butter. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the mandate," he said.

The minister further directed all manufacturers, traders, hotel and restaurant owners, caterers and other food business operators to ensure that only genuine milk-based paneer, prepared in accordance with prescribed standards, is sold and should to be used in food preparation. "Consumer health cannot be compromised. Every food business operator must comply with the new norms," he said.

The latest decision marks a significant escalation in the state's campaign against analogue dairy products. Four months ago, the government had instructed hotels, restaurants and food outlets to prominently display whether they were serving milk-based paneer or analogue paneer. The mandatory disclosure was intended to improve transparency and help consumers make informed choices. With the latest notification, the government has moved beyond disclosure to an outright prohibition.