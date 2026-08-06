Rape accused escapes from police custody at Vadodara hospital, drone search launched

AHMEDABAD: A rape accused escaped from police custody while undergoing treatment at SSG Hospital in Vadodara on Thursday, triggering a massive search operation with drones.

The accused, identified as Govind Vihatiya, who is facing a rape case in Dahod district, was brought to Ward No. 5 of the hospital under police escort for treatment of a skin ailment.

According to police, Govind was taken to the hospital to receive two injections. His handcuffs were temporarily removed to allow doctors to administer the first injection. Before the second injection could be given, he allegedly pushed aside the escorting constable and ran out of the ward.

Police personnel immediately chased him through the hospital premises, but he managed to escape into a nearby multi-storey under-construction building.

"The accused was brought to SSG Hospital for treatment of a skin-related problem. His handcuffs were temporarily removed to administer the injection. After receiving the first dose, another injection was scheduled after some time. During that interval, he pushed the escorting policeman aside, ran from the ward and entered an under-construction building. Despite an immediate chase, he could not be caught," a police official said.

Police sealed the area and launched a search operation around the hospital and the under-construction building. Drones were deployed to scan different floors and inaccessible areas, while announcements were made over loudspeakers asking the accused to surrender. Additional police teams were deployed to block possible escape routes.

The incident has raised questions over security arrangements while undertrial prisoners are taken to hospitals for treatment. Police have also initiated an inquiry to examine the circumstances leading to the escape and whether there was any lapse on the part of the escorting personnel.