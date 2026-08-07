Rape accused who escaped Gujarat's Vadodara hospital custody recaptured after 11-hour manhunt

AHMEDABAD: An 11-hour manhunt ended with the arrest of a rape accused who had allegedly escaped from police custody at SSG Hospital in Gujarat's Vadodara by taking advantage of a brief lapse during medical treatment.

The accused, Govind Rameshbhai Mahonia, who was lodged in Vadodara Central Jail in connection with a rape case and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, allegedly fled from the hospital while under police escort on Thursday.

According to police, Mahonia was brought to Ward No. 5 of SSG Hospital on August 6 for treatment for a skin ailment.

During the medical procedure, he was scheduled to receive two injections. At around 11.45 am, police briefly removed his handcuffs near the hospital canteen to allow doctors to administer the second injection.

Sensing an opportunity, the accused allegedly shoved escorting policeman Jitendra Singh and sprinted away before security personnel could react.

Within seconds, the accused disappeared from the hospital premises and entered a nearby multistorey under-construction building, triggering a massive police operation.

Teams from the Raopura police station immediately sealed the area, surrounded the building and launched an extensive search.

Drone cameras were deployed to scan every floor of the unfinished structure while police repeatedly made announcements over loudspeakers, urging the accused to surrender peacefully.

"The accused exploited the brief moment when his handcuffs were removed for medical treatment. After pushing the escorting policeman, he escaped from the hospital premises and entered an under construction building. Despite surrounding the area and conducting an intensive search with drones and police teams, he managed to evade capture," a police officer said.