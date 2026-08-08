Ahmedabad fire officer, intermediary held for alleged Rs 36,000 bribe over clearing fire NOCs

AHMEDABAD: Ahmedabad City Municipal Corporation’s Class-I Chief Fire Officer Amit Dongre and private intermediary Bhavsinh Jhala have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a Rs 36,000 bribe to clear fire NOCs for six buildings.

The alleged bribery came to light after a citizen approached the ACB, claiming that Rs 6,000 was being demanded for each fire NOC. The applications had been submitted through the Gujarat government’s online portal, but the complainant was allegedly asked to pay the amount for the approvals.

The complainant lodged a written complaint with the ACB, following which the bureau verified the allegation and laid a trap.

On August 7, an ACB team, in the presence of two government panch witnesses, laid the trap near Yes Aqua Complex in Memnagar. As planned, the complainant handed over Rs 36,000 to Jhala. The ACB team then caught him allegedly accepting the money.