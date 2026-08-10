Four senior doctors suspended over ragging allegations after PG student’s death in Surat

AHMEDABAD: Four senior resident doctors have been suspended for six months for alleged ragging and harassment following the death of 30-year-old postgraduate medical student at the Surat New Civil Hospital hostel on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Harsh Pandya, a first year -year resident doctor in Microbiology department.
Based on a complaint filed by Pandya’s father alleging, an inquiry was done by the medical college and hospital administration, with the Anti-Ragging Squad examining the allegations.
The inquiry found that four senior resident doctors responsible for verbally abusing and humiliating Pandya. Three of the accused are women resident doctors.
Following the Anti-Ragging Committee’s findings, all four doctors were suspended for six months. The hospital administration has also initiated the process of filing a police complaint against them. They were also ordered to vacate the hostel immediately and barred from participating in academic activities.
A high-level committee was formed under the joint chairmanship of Surat Civil Hospital Medical College Dean Dr Jayesh Brahmabhatt and the Medical Superintendent. The Anti-Ragging Squad recorded statements from nine first-year resident doctors and their families and questioned senior residents, faculty members, technicians from the Microbiology Department.
“According to the statements and complaints received, a written complaint was submitted alleging verbal abuse and humiliation in the presence of other students. The investigation committee recorded statements from everyone and examined the material placed before it. The report clearly establishes that ragging took place,” the dean said.
“The Anti-Ragging Committee has submitted its report. Based on the findings, disciplinary action has been taken against the four resident doctors. The process of filing a police complaint is currently underway,” he said.
“Harsh was a very calm, responsible and honest person. He had been studying in the first year of his postgraduate course at Surat for the past six months. He had also got engaged a few months ago. There was no reason for the family to expect such an extreme step from him,” his father Dharmendra said.
“The statements of Harsh's fellow students and colleagues have brought the toxicity and mental harassment by seniors to light. We suspected that the pressure and harassment from seniors could have pushed him to take such an extreme step,” he said.
Health Minister Praful Panseria termed the incident tragic and said the government would ensure justice after examining the circumstances surrounding Pandya’s death. He also ordered an internal inquiry under Additional Director of Medical Education and Research Dr Jayesh Sachde.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or are in need of emotional support, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)