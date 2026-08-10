Four senior doctors suspended over ragging allegations after PG student’s death in Surat

AHMEDABAD: Four senior resident doctors have been suspended for six months for alleged ragging and harassment following the death of 30-year-old postgraduate medical student at the Surat New Civil Hospital hostel on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Harsh Pandya, a first year -year resident doctor in Microbiology department.

Based on a complaint filed by Pandya’s father alleging, an inquiry was done by the medical college and hospital administration, with the Anti-Ragging Squad examining the allegations.

The inquiry found that four senior resident doctors responsible for verbally abusing and humiliating Pandya. Three of the accused are women resident doctors.

Following the Anti-Ragging Committee’s findings, all four doctors were suspended for six months. The hospital administration has also initiated the process of filing a police complaint against them. They were also ordered to vacate the hostel immediately and barred from participating in academic activities.