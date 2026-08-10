Gujarat has 7,112 MPLADS works pending, as only 50.7 pc of sanctioned value completed

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has 7,112 development works sanctioned under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) still under progress, with only 50.7% of the total sanctioned value translated into completed works, according to the latest official data placed before the Rajya Sabha on August 10.

According to the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's state wise data, Gujarat received an MPLADS allocation of ₹864.90 crore for the last three years and the current financial year.

Against this, MPs recommended 17,748 works involving ₹660.46 crore. District authorities sanctioned 15,984 works worth ₹573.81 crore, but only 8,872 works worth ₹291.18 crore have been completed. Another 7,112 works involving ₹282.64 crore are still under progress.

Of the 15,984 sanctioned projects, only 8,872, or 55.5%, have been completed by number. Measured by financial value, the performance is even lower, with completed works accounting for just ₹291.18 crore, or 50.7%, of the ₹573.81 crore sanctioned amount.

This leaves almost half of the sanctioned project value tied up in works that have not yet been completed.

Gujarat has 7,112 works worth ₹282.64 crore under progress, equivalent to almost half of the value of all sanctioned works. The under progress amount is also almost equal to the ₹291.18 crore value of completed works.

In effect, for every ₹100 worth of MPLADS works sanctioned in Gujarat, only about ₹51 worth has been completed, while nearly ₹49 remains under progress.

The project count picture is similar. Out of every 100 sanctioned works, roughly 56 have been completed and 44 remain under progress.

The data also shows that the bottleneck does not appear to be entirely at the recommendation stage.

Gujarat MPs recommended 17,748 works worth ₹660.46 crore, of which 15,984 works were sanctioned. That means about 90% of recommended projects by number moved through to sanction.

But once projects crossed the sanction stage, the completion rate dropped to 55.5% by number.

This creates a clear two stage implementation gap: the system is relatively successful in converting recommendations into sanctions, but significantly less successful in converting sanctions into completed public assets.