Rape case accused shot in leg after allegedly trying to flee during Panchnama in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: A tense police operation turned violent in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad late at night when accused Dharam Singh, who was being taken for a panchnama in connection with the notorious Jodhpur rape case, allegedly attempted to escape by attacking the police team.

The incident occurred at Hebatpur, where the Anandnagar police had taken Singh to conduct a panchnama and recover evidence linked to the case. During the proceedings, police recovered two mobile phones allegedly thrown away by the accused.

However, the situation suddenly spiralled out of control when Singh allegedly lunged at Police Inspector R.S. Parmar and attempted to snatch his service revolver.

According to police, a scuffle broke out as officers tried to overpower the accused. During the struggle, a round was fired, striking constable Virendrasinh Rathod, according to differing initial accounts of the incident.

As Singh continued to resist and allegedly attempted to flee, Inspector Parmar fired another round to stop him. The bullet struck the accused in the right leg, bringing the escape attempt to an abrupt end.

With both the accused and the policeman injured, the police immediately shifted them to Sola Civil Hospital in a police vehicle. The firing incident triggered a senior-level response, with senior police officers, including the JCP and DCP, reaching the hospital to take stock of the situation.

Ahmedabad City, Zone-7 DCP Shivam Verma said the accused had attempted to overpower the police team during the panchnama and snatch Inspector Parmar’s service revolver.