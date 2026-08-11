Gujarat Congress attacks BJP over Anganwadi pay, infrastructure

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress has accused the BJP government of paying Anganwadi workers and helpers less than their counterparts in neighbouring BJP ruled states, while alleging that thousands of Anganwadi centres in the state lack proper buildings and basic infrastructure.

Dr Manish Doshi, Media Convener and Spokesperson of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, said the condition of Anganwadis and the financial insecurity of the women running them expose a sharp contradiction between the BJP government’s claims of women’s empowerment and the ground reality.

“The BJP government repeatedly talks about Gujarat’s development model, but when it comes to the women who form the backbone of grassroots child and public health services, the state has been pushed to the 16th position nationally in additional state allowance,” Doshi said.

He alleged that Gujarat’s Anganwadi workers and helpers are being paid significantly less than their counterparts in neighbouring BJP ruled states.

According to the figures cited by Congress, Madhya Pradesh provides an additional state allowance of ₹8,500 to an Anganwadi worker and ₹4,250 to a helper, while Maharashtra provides ₹8,500 and ₹5,250 respectively. Rajasthan, meanwhile, provides ₹6,061 to workers and ₹4,041 to helpers.

Gujarat, in contrast, provides only ₹5,500 to an Anganwadi worker and ₹3,250 to a helper, Congress claimed.

“This is not merely a difference in remuneration; it reflects the government’s attitude towards the women who deliver essential services at the grassroots,” Doshi said, questioning why Gujarat’s Anganwadi workers should receive less than their counterparts in neighbouring states.

He further attacked the BJP government over what Congress described as a contradiction in its women centric policies.

“On one hand, the government establishes boards and programmes in the name of women empowerment. On the other, it is attempting to deny the legitimate rights of Anganwadi sisters by challenging the principles of ‘equal work, equal pay’ through legal proceedings,” Doshi said.

The Congress also sought to highlight the physical condition of the Anganwadi network.