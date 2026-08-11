Gujarat forest department to pay villagers for plastic waste collection around Nalsarovar

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Forest Department has rolled out a dedicated plastic waste management programme around the Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary, aiming to stop plastic from reaching one of the state’s most important wetland ecosystems while creating livelihood opportunities for communities living around it.

Under the Rs 2.94-crore project, the department will purchase plastic waste collected by villagers around Nalsarovar. The collected material will be segregated, transported to a dedicated collection centre and processed, turning waste management into a community-led conservation activity.

The project has been approved under the Project for Eco-Restoration in Gujarat (PERG) with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

It is being implemented by the Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary, Wildlife Division, Sanand, in coordination with local gram panchayats, Eco-Development Committees (EDCs) and community members.

“By establishing a scientific plastic waste management system around this globally important wetland, we aim to eliminate plastic pollution and protect Nalsarovar’s unique ecosystem,” Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said.

The first major piece of infrastructure under the project is already in place at Kayla village in Viramgam taluka of Ahmedabad district, where a dedicated Plastic Waste Collection Centre has been established.

The programme will cover villages surrounding Nalsarovar, including Vekariya, Kayla, Shahpur, Dharji and Meni in Ahmedabad district, and Nani Kathechi and Ranagadh in Surendranagar district, said Dr Jaipal Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Gujarat.

The department plans to install waste collection bins across the participating villages.

The EDCs will appoint local volunteers, known as ‘Swachhta Praharis’, who will encourage residents to segregate waste and ensure that dry plastic is collected rather than discarded in open areas or waterways.

Minister of State for Forests and Environment Pravin Mali said the Forest Department would take responsibility for systematically collecting plastic from villages and transporting it to the collection centre.

“The Forest Department will undertake the systematic collection of plastic waste from villages and transport it to the collection centre. A detailed work study has also been conducted to streamline daily waste collection and transportation,” Mali said.

The initiative is designed to tackle the problem at its source. Instead of allowing plastic waste generated in villages to move towards the wetland, the project will create a collection chain involving residents, volunteers, village institutions and the Forest Department.

“The initiative is expected to substantially reduce the volume of plastic entering Nalsarovar every year, thereby protecting its rich biodiversity and ecological balance,” Mali said.

The project also brings a substantial infrastructure component to the waste-management effort. According to S.K. Srivastava, Chief Project Director, PERG, and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, the facility includes a waste collection shed, processing unit, compound wall, security cabin, water and electricity facilities, plastic waste processing machinery, safety equipment and waste collection bins.

Beyond conservation, the department expects the programme to generate employment by involving local residents directly in plastic collection and waste management. “This initiative is expected to generate employment for local residents through their active participation in waste collection and management, making the initiative both environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive,” Srivastava said.

The urgency of keeping plastic away from Nalsarovar is underscored by the wetland’s ecological significance.

The sanctuary was designated a Ramsar Site, or Wetland of International Importance, in 2012 and lies along the Central Asian Flyway, making it a crucial wintering and stopover habitat for migratory birds arriving from Central Asia, Siberia and Europe.

The latest bird census has further highlighted the importance of the wetland. During the 2025–26 migratory season, officials recorded 270 bird species and an estimated 6,42,232 birds across 50 survey zones. The figures mark a substantial rise compared with the 2023–24 census, with bird diversity increasing by 26 species and the bird population rising by 2,28,399.

The wetland has also recorded sightings of several rare and globally threatened species, including the Yellow-breasted Bunting, Sociable Lapwing, Indian Skimmer, Baer’s Pochard, Dalmatian Pelican and Saras Crane.