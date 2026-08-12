Gujarat’s Rs 542 crore desert zoological park and night safari gets CZA nod

AHMEDABAD: North Gujarat’s wildlife tourism map is set for a major expansion, with the proposed Desert Zoological Park and Night Safari at Juna Deesa securing approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). The approval clears a crucial stage for what the Gujarat government describes as Asia’s first desert-themed drive-through night safari and a world-class desert-themed zoological park.

The project, being developed by the Gujarat Forest Department, will come up on around 103 hectares of contiguous government land at Juna Deesa at an estimated cost of Rs 542.14 crore. The government expects the facility to simultaneously promote wildlife conservation, eco-tourism and employment generation in Banaskantha and the wider North Gujarat region.

Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said the project had been designed in accordance with CZA guidelines and had now received the authority’s approval.

“The proposed Desert Zoological Park and Night Safari is being developed over about 103 hectares of government land at Juna Deesa. The project has been prepared in accordance with Central Zoo Authority guidelines and has an estimated cost of Rs 542.14 crore. It has now received approval from the Central Zoo Authority,” Modhwadia said.