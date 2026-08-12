Gujarat’s Rs 542 crore desert zoological park and night safari gets CZA nod

AHMEDABAD: North Gujarat’s wildlife tourism map is set for a major expansion, with the proposed Desert Zoological Park and Night Safari at Juna Deesa securing approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). The approval clears a crucial stage for what the Gujarat government describes as Asia’s first desert-themed drive-through night safari and a world-class desert-themed zoological park.
The project, being developed by the Gujarat Forest Department, will come up on around 103 hectares of contiguous government land at Juna Deesa at an estimated cost of Rs 542.14 crore. The government expects the facility to simultaneously promote wildlife conservation, eco-tourism and employment generation in Banaskantha and the wider North Gujarat region.
Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said the project had been designed in accordance with CZA guidelines and had now received the authority’s approval.
“The proposed Desert Zoological Park and Night Safari is being developed over about 103 hectares of government land at Juna Deesa. The project has been prepared in accordance with Central Zoo Authority guidelines and has an estimated cost of Rs 542.14 crore. It has now received approval from the Central Zoo Authority,” Modhwadia said.
The scale of the proposed facility is equally striking. Minister of State for Forests and Environment Pravin Mali, who represents the Deesa Assembly constituency, said the zoo is planned to house around 2,700 native and exotic animals and birds representing nearly 83 species.
But the project is being positioned as more than a conventional zoo. Mali said it would function as a multi-purpose wildlife conservation facility, combining conservation breeding, wildlife rescue and rehabilitation, environmental education, and scientific interpretation of nature.
“The project will not only provide visitors with a unique wildlife experience but will also serve as a centre for conservation breeding, wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, environmental education and scientific interpretation of nature,” Mali said.
The biggest draw, however, is expected to come after sunset. The project will feature an international-standard drive-through night safari, allowing visitors to observe nocturnal wildlife in specially designed enclosures. Alongside the night safari, the facility will have a separate day zoo and five dedicated night safari enclosures.
The park’s central theme will be the desert ecosystem, with the landscape designed around natural arid terrain. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Dr Jaipal Singh said the setting would help showcase species associated with India’s dry and desert habitats.
“The zoo has been designed around a desert ecosystem featuring natural arid landscapes. Species such as chinkara, blackbuck, Indian wild ass, Asiatic lion and leopard, along with several other desert animals, will form part of the major attractions,” Singh said.
The visitor experience will extend beyond animal enclosures. The proposed facility will include separate herbivore and carnivore enclosures, an aviary, reptile house, butterfly park, interpretation centre, food court, souvenir shop and golf-cart services, besides other visitor amenities.
The Indian desert zone is expected to be one of the park’s key conservation and educational attractions. It will showcase species including the Indian porcupine, Indian hare, hedgehog, desert hare, Indian wild ass, sloth bear, Indian caracal, Indian wolf, golden jackal, striped hyena and Indian desert fox.
The park will also broaden its wildlife showcase with a reptile safari, rainforest biome and aquarium, creating a mix of arid and other ecological habitats within the larger zoological complex.
The international component will come through African desert species. The proposed collection includes Angolan giraffe, Grevy’s zebra, scimitar oryx, African kudu, springbok, addra gazelle, black rhinoceros, chimpanzee, meerkat, African cheetah, African lion, fennec fox, bat-eared fox and ostrich.
Australian desert fauna will add another layer to the attraction, with kangaroos, emus and wallabies also proposed.
Forest officials said Juna Deesa was selected after considering the availability of a large, contiguous land parcel, as well as its natural characteristics and connectivity. The site has natural sand dunes and is located near the Banas River, while road and railway connectivity is expected to make the park accessible to visitors from Gujarat and neighbouring regions.
The project has also been planned around measures aimed at reducing its ecological footprint. Chief Conservator of Forests, Gandhinagar Wildlife Circle, Aradhana Sahu, said the park would incorporate green technologies from the development stage itself.
“The project will incorporate rainwater harvesting, a sewage treatment plant, solid waste management systems, solar energy, native plantations and green buffer zones to minimise its environmental impact,” Sahu said.
That green infrastructure is expected to be particularly important for a large wildlife facility spread over more than 100 hectares, where water management, waste disposal and energy use will be critical to long-term sustainability.
Officials also see the project as a new tourism anchor for the region. Deputy Conservator of Forests, Banaskantha Wildlife Division, Popattrao Garrdi, said the park could complement established destinations such as Vadnagar, Ambaji and Nadabet, creating a wider tourism circuit across North Gujarat.
“The zoo is expected to become a major tourist attraction along with destinations such as Vadnagar, Ambaji and Nadabet. Once completed, it will emerge as a flagship wildlife conservation and eco-tourism destination,” Garrdi said.
With CZA approval now in place, the proposed Deesa project has moved beyond the planning stage into a crucial implementation phase. Its ambition is clear: to combine a desert-focused wildlife experience with conservation infrastructure, scientific education and tourism, while putting Banaskantha on the state’s emerging wildlife and eco-tourism map.