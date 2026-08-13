Chandipura virus: Gujarat records 41 confirmed cases, 27 deaths

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has recorded 238 suspected Chandipura virus cases and 41 laboratory-confirmed infections between June 30 and August 12, according to the Health Department’s latest status report. Of the 41 confirmed patients, 27 have died.

The department said test results for 232 of the 238 suspected cases have been received, while reports for six samples are awaited.

Of the confirmed cases, 27 deaths translate into a case fatality proportion of about 65.9 per cent. The figure is based only on confirmed cases and may change after the pending laboratory reports are received.

Health Minister Praful Panseria said the department had intensified surveillance and treatment in areas where Chandipura virus had been detected.

“Chandipura virus has currently been detected from only one place, and intensive work has been carried out there so that no fresh Chandipura virus patient is detected from the same area again. Special arrangements have been made for Chandipura virus in all civil hospitals,” Panseria said.

He said the health system was focusing on early detection and treatment.

“As soon as patients show primary symptoms, we are conducting a complete examination so that they can receive treatment at the earliest and recover quickly,” the minister said.

The Health Department is continuing surveillance, laboratory testing and treatment of suspected patients as it monitors the situation across the state.