Facebook friendship turns into Rs 6.3 lakh ‘gift parcel’ scam; Gujarat police uncover wider network

AHMEDABAD: A Facebook friendship between a Jasdan farmer and an African woman allegedly ended with the farmer losing Rs 6.30 lakh, leading Rajkot Cyber Crime Police to uncover a wider cyber-fraud network involving fake gift parcels and scripted conversations.

Police have arrested Majioko Maduabuchi, identified as the former boyfriend of the African woman, from Delhi and brought him to Rajkot on five-day remand. He was arrested after Angel, who was earlier arrested in connection with the case, allegedly named him during interrogation.

According to police, Maduabuchi and Angel were in a relationship until March. Investigators suspect that Maduabuchi prepared scripts and plans to target victims, while Angel allegedly carried out the conversations with them.

In the Jasdan case, Angel allegedly befriended the farmer on Facebook and presented herself as a widow with a child. After gaining his trust, she allegedly told him that a gift parcel had been sent to him and that money was needed to clear it at an airport. The farmer allegedly made payments in instalments and lost around Rs 6.30 lakh.

Police suspect the accused used prepared conversations to build trust, create urgency and persuade victims to pay money for the release of parcels. Investigators also found photographs of parcels allegedly used to make the scam appear genuine.