Gujarat HC seeks immediate transfer of Surat DCP in connection with public assault of handcuffed accused

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Friday took a strong view of the alleged public assault and parading of handcuffed accused persons in Surat, observing that the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) concerned must be transferred immediately to ensure an impartial inquiry into the July 14 incident.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D N Ray took suo motu cognisance of the incident after receiving a written complaint from lawyer Utkarsh Dave.

The court was informed that video footage showed the DCP and other policemen allegedly parading handcuffed accused persons in public and repeatedly assaulting them.

The state government pleader told the bench that the Director General of Police had taken note of the incident and ordered a preliminary inquiry through the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Statements of all persons identified in the videos had also been recorded. However, the Court questioned whether such an inquiry could remain impartial while the senior officer allegedly involved continued in his post.