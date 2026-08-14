Kidney transplants in Gujarat increase by 60 per cent in five years

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat recorded 4,489 kidney transplants between 2021 and 2025, with annual procedures rising from 685 to 1,099, a nearly 60 per cent increase in five years.

The State also recorded 16 deaths among patients waiting for kidney transplants during the same period.

The latest national data presented in the Lok Sabha shows 73,646 patients were awaiting kidney transplantation as of July 27, 2026, underlining the continuing gap between transplant demand and organ availability.

Gujarat’s kidney transplant numbers have risen sharply over the past five years, but the growth has not eliminated the deadly waiting period for patients dependent on donor organs.

According to data placed before the Lok Sabha on August 7, Gujarat performed 4,489 kidney transplants from 2021 to 2025, with annual procedures climbing from 685 in 2021 to 1,099 in 2025.

The trajectory, however, was not uniformly upward.

Gujarat recorded 685 transplants in 2021, which increased to 869 in 2022, before dipping to 818 in 2023. The numbers then surged to 1,018 in 2024 and 1,099 in 2025, making 2025 the State’s strongest year in the five years.

In percentage terms, Gujarat’s annual kidney transplant count increased by 60.4 per cent between 2021 and 2025. The biggest year-on-year jump came in 2024, when procedures rose by nearly 24.4 per cent from 818 in 2023 to 1,018. The momentum continued in 2025, although at a slower pace of around 8 per cent.