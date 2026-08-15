Gujarat High Court launches study circle for advocates with up to 10 years’ practice

AHMEDABAD: In a move aimed at strengthening professional competence among young advocates and promoting greater academic engagement between the Bench and the Bar, the Gujarat High Court, in collaboration with the Gujarat State Judicial Academy (GSJA), has launched a Study Circle (Symposium/Workshop) for advocates practising before the High Court with up to 10 years of professional experience.

The initiative was formally announced by Gujarat High Court Chief Justice and Patron-in-Chief of the GSJA, Justice Mrs Sunita Agarwal, following the flag-hoisting ceremony at the High Court lawns on Saturday.

The announcement was made in the presence of Justice Bhargav D. Karia, President of the GSJA, members of its Board of Governors, other judges of the High Court, senior advocates and members of the Bar.

The programme has been conceived as a continuing legal education initiative through which young advocates can sharpen their legal skills, deepen their understanding of evolving legal principles and benefit from the experience of senior advocates and subject experts.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Sunita Agarwal underlined the crucial role played by advocates in the administration of justice and stressed the need for continuous legal education amid rapidly evolving jurisprudence.

She observed that effective advocacy and sound legal research are vital to a strong justice delivery system and appreciated the GSJA’s efforts in conceptualising the academic programme.