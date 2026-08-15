Gujarat High Court launches study circle for advocates with up to 10 years’ practice

AHMEDABAD: In a move aimed at strengthening professional competence among young advocates and promoting greater academic engagement between the Bench and the Bar, the Gujarat High Court, in collaboration with the Gujarat State Judicial Academy (GSJA), has launched a Study Circle (Symposium/Workshop) for advocates practising before the High Court with up to 10 years of professional experience.
The initiative was formally announced by Gujarat High Court Chief Justice and Patron-in-Chief of the GSJA, Justice Mrs Sunita Agarwal, following the flag-hoisting ceremony at the High Court lawns on Saturday.
The announcement was made in the presence of Justice Bhargav D. Karia, President of the GSJA, members of its Board of Governors, other judges of the High Court, senior advocates and members of the Bar.
The programme has been conceived as a continuing legal education initiative through which young advocates can sharpen their legal skills, deepen their understanding of evolving legal principles and benefit from the experience of senior advocates and subject experts.
Addressing the gathering, Justice Sunita Agarwal underlined the crucial role played by advocates in the administration of justice and stressed the need for continuous legal education amid rapidly evolving jurisprudence.
She observed that effective advocacy and sound legal research are vital to a strong justice delivery system and appreciated the GSJA’s efforts in conceptualising the academic programme.
The first phase of the Study Circle will focus on three key areas of High Court practice.
Module I will examine the expanding contours of maintainability in writ jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution.
Module II will cover the basic principles of administrative law and second appeals under Section 100 of the Code of Civil Procedure, with particular emphasis on the doctrine of substantial question of law.
Module III will deal with criminal law jurisdiction, particularly the inherent powers of High Courts under Section 482 of the CrPC and Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), including their scope, limitations and the principles of judicial discipline.
The Study Circle is proposed to be held fortnightly and will subsequently cover a wider range of subjects, including Constitutional Law, writ jurisdiction, arbitration and conciliation law, commercial law, public interest litigation, service law, taxation, admiralty jurisdiction, professional ethics, drafting skills and other contemporary issues arising in High Court practice.
Registration for the “Study Circle (Symposium/Workshop Series) for Advocates Practising in the High Court of Gujarat Series of Academic Modules, 2026” will commence shortly through the official GSJA website.
The programme is specifically intended for advocates with up to 10 years of practice before the Gujarat High Court.
Senior advocates and subject experts will serve as resource persons, while the workshops will be conducted at the Lecture Hall of the Gujarat State Judicial Academy on the High Court campus in Ahmedabad.
Each participant will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs 100 per programme. Advocates attending the workshops will also receive certificates of participation.
The High Court said the initiative reflects its commitment, along with that of the GSJA, to professional excellence and the continuing development of the legal fraternity. The programme is expected to strengthen advocacy standards and, in turn, contribute to a more effective justice delivery system.