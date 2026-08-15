Three Gujarat gaushalas recognised by AWBI receive zero financial assistance

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has secured three recognitions for gaushalas from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) over the last three years, but none received financial assistance, according to government data.

All three Gujarat gaushalas were recognised in 2025-26, with one each in Amreli, Mehsana and Patan. However, the AWBI data shows Rs 0 against each of them under financial assistance.

Nationally, the AWBI recognised 59 gaushalas between 2023-24 and 2025-26 and released Rs 20.23 lakh in financial assistance to seven of them. Gujarat accounted for 5.1 per cent of the recognised gaushalas but received no share of the assistance released.

The AWBI data shows that Gujarat had no gaushala recognised in 2023-24 or 2024-25. Its entire tally of three recognitions came in 2025-26.

The national figures also show that financial assistance was limited, with only seven of the 59 recognised gaushalas receiving funds during the three-year period. This means 11.9 per cent of the recognised gaushalas received assistance.

The AWBI released a total of Rs 20,22,950 between 2023-24 and 2025-26. Of this, Rs 90,000 was released in 2024-25 and Rs 19,32,950 in 2025-26, while no assistance was recorded for 2023-24.

The annexure records Rs 10.74 lakh for a gaushala in Beed, Maharashtra, and Rs 4.39 lakh for another in Osmanabad. Other assistance was released to gaushalas in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

However, the available Lok Sabha reply does not state whether the three Gujarat gaushalas applied for financial assistance, whether their applications were rejected or whether they were not considered for the release of funds.

The data therefore establishes that no financial assistance was released to the three Gujarat gaushalas, but does not establish the reason for the absence of funding.

The figures show that while three gaushalas in Gujarat were recognised under the AWBI framework in 2025-26, they received no financial assistance during the period covered by the data.