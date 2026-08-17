Gujarat women MSME registrations fall 51 pc as portal reported closures rise 7.5 times

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s women owned manufacturing MSME sector recorded a sharp contraction in new registrations after peaking at 1,02,694 in 2023-24, with registrations falling to 60,857 in 2024-25 and further to 49,955 in 2025-26, a 51.4% decline from the five-year peak.

At the same time, the number of women owned manufacturing MSMEs shown as closed on the Udyam Registration Portal climbed steadily to a five year high of 287 in 2025-26.

The government data, however, does not establish that these 287 closures came from the MSMEs registered during the same year, and therefore the figures cannot be used to calculate a conventional business failure rate or to subtract closures from registrations.

The five-year data shows 2,63,581 registrations and 748 closures, but these are separate annual portal counts and do not represent a single linked cohort of enterprises.

The decline becomes particularly stark after the 2023-24 spike. Gujarat registered 22,892 women owned manufacturing MSMEs in 2021-22, 27,183 in 2022-23 and then 1,02,694 in 2023-24. Registrations subsequently dropped by 40.7% in 2024-25 and another 17.9% in 2025-26.

The closure numbers moved in the opposite direction: from just 38 in 2021-22, they rose to 56 in 2022-23, 160 in 2023-24, 207 in 2024-25 and 287 in 2025-26. The latest figure is more than 7.5 times the 2021-22 level.

The picture is more complex on the financing front. Under the Credit Guarantee Scheme implemented through CGTMSE, guarantees approved for women led MSEs in Gujarat rose from 3,977 in 2021-22 to 18,155 in 2025-26, an increase of nearly 4.6 times.

The value of guarantees approved jumped even more sharply, from ₹531 crore to ₹5,512 crore, more than tenfold over the five year period.

Gujarat’s share of the national value of women led MSE guarantees also remained substantial, reaching about 7.5% of the national ₹73,565 crore approved in 2025-26. The state accounted for 18,155 of the 5,75,651 guarantees approved nationally that year.

But the increase in credit guarantees did not coincide with a sustained rise in new manufacturing registrations. The data therefore shows a clear divergence: formal credit guarantee support expanded sharply while women-owned manufacturing MSME registrations fell from their 2023-24 peak. The figures alone, however, do not establish a causal relationship between the two trends.

Under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, Gujarat assisted 2,512 women led manufacturing micro enterprises in 2021-22, but the number fell to 901 in 2025-26, a decline of about 64%. The estimated employment linked to these assisted units similarly fell from 20,096 to 7,208 over the period.