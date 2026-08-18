Unattended bag at Ahmedabad airport triggers security alert, valuables worth Rs 2.97 lakh found

NEW DELHI: An unattended trolley bag near the domestic arrival area of Ahmedabad airport in the early hours of Tuesday triggered a security alert, prompting the CISF Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad to conduct a thorough check.

The grey cabin bag was spotted near the arrival exit during routine surveillance. CISF personnel secured the bag and informed the Security Operations Control Centre (SOCC) for verification.

In a statement, the CISF said, “During domestic surveillance at the domestic arrival area, CISF personnel spotted the unattended trolley bag lying near the arrival exit. The baggage was immediately secured and the matter was conveyed to the Security Operations Control Centre (SOCC) for necessary verification,” it said.

The CISF Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad conducted a detailed security check. “Following the security clearance, the baggage was deposited at the Lost & Found facility of Terminal-1 for safe custody,” it said.

The bag was found to contain Rs 2,97,400 in Indian currency, a diamond necklace set, a metal bangle, a bracelet, a kada, a 20-gram yellow and white metal coin, a 20-gram silver coin and two pairs of earrings made of white and yellow metal.

The passenger, who was travelling with her husband and son, later arrived at the facility and identified the bag as hers. She had reportedly left the trolley bag at conveyor belt number 3 after collecting another bag.

After verification and completion of the required formalities, the CISF handed over the bag and its contents to the passenger against a proper receipt.

The passenger thanked the CISF personnel for their prompt action and alertness in safely recovering and handing over her belongings.