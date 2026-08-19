Foreign national dies after train altercation on Golden Temple Express in Surat

AHMEDABAD: A 45-year-old African national died under mysterious circumstances after allegedly an altercation with co-passengers aboard the Golden Temple Express train. The African national was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi.

The man was taken off the train at Surat and brought to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) post, where he suddenly collapsed during questioning. Doctors at SMIMER Hospital later declared him dead.

Police have registered an accidental death case, while forensic and FSL examinations are underway to establish the exact cause of death and identify the deceased.

The incident began when the train, which had departed from Bandra Terminus and was travelling towards Delhi, was passing through Gujarat. RPF personnel on patrol received an alert from the control room that a foreign national was creating a commotion in the front general coach.

The personnel reached the compartment and found the man allegedly arguing aggressively with passengers. RPF staff initially attempted to pacify him and communicate with him in English. However, he allegedly became more agitated and got into a physical altercation with passengers.

The situation escalated when the man allegedly picked up a fire extinguisher installed inside the train and sprayed it at passengers. The incident triggered panic in the coach, following which two passengers reportedly confronted and assaulted him. As the situation spiralled out of control, the Surat control room was alerted and GRP and RPF personnel were mobilised.