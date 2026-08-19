Gujarat approves Micron's Sanand plant to operate 12-hour shifts under 48-hour weekly limit

AHMEDABAD: In a major policy move aimed at strengthening Gujarat's position as an emerging semiconductor manufacturing hub, the state government has allowed Micron Semiconductor Technology India Private Limited's Sanand facility to operate 12-hour work shifts, subject to the statutory ceiling of 48 working hours a week.

The approval, described as the first of its kind in Gujarat, has been granted under the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Code, 2020, which came into force nationwide on November 21, 2025. While the Code retains the maximum weekly working limit of 48 hours, it also empowers the appropriate government to grant exemptions to factories under specified conditions.

Gujarat has invoked this provision with the stated objective of balancing industrial requirements with worker protection, particularly as the state seeks to attract large-scale investments in strategically important semiconductor manufacturing.