Gujarat government hospital tank scam: Rs 50.43 lakh bill submitted for water tank that was never built

AHMEDABAD: A major alleged financial irregularity has surfaced at a government hospital in Palitana, Bhavnagar, Gujarat, where a 2.55 lakh-litre underground water tank approved for the facility was reportedly not constructed, even though a Rs 50.43 lakh bill had been submitted to the government for payment.

Health Minister Praful Panseria has ordered strict action, including a police complaint against the officials responsible and action against the contractor. Two employees have been suspended in connection with the matter.

The alleged irregularity came to light when Panseria inspected the hospital around 13 days ago and found that the approved underground tank was nowhere to be seen.

The tank, with a capacity of 2.55 lakh litres, was intended to strengthen the hospital's water infrastructure. Its absence raised questions over how a government project could allegedly reach the billing stage without the work being completed on site.

Following the inspection, the Health Minister sought an immediate explanation from the officials concerned and ordered a detailed examination of the entire process. A video conference was subsequently held with officials of Palitana Government Hospital and the Project Implementation Unit (PIU), during which details of the sanction, execution, verification and submission of the bill were sought.