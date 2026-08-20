Four dead after taking hooch in ‘dry’ Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Four people have died, and several others are undergoing treatment after consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district. Following the incident, the authorities have intensified their probe into the supply of liquor allegedly sold in duplicate IMFL bottles.

Bhavnagar Collector Manish Bansal confirmed three deaths due to alcohol contamination. One additional death is under suspicion, with Narendra Yadav currently listed as a suspected case pending final forensic confirmation, he added.

The deaths have raised serious questions over the source and distribution network of the suspected illicit liquor, even as officials maintain that the exact cause of death will be established after medical and forensic examination.

The suspected poisoning came to light after a liquor party was held in Kharkadi village of Ghogha taluka on the night of August 16. One Vishwaraj Singh Gohil, a resident of Kharkadi village, hosted a party for his friends after being selected for police recruitment.

Of the four friends present, three, excluding Jaideep Singh, allegedly consumed foreign-made liquor. Seven friends reportedly gathered for the party, after which many developed serious health issues.