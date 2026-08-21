Gujarat senior doctor detained after slapping female resident doctor at Rajkot Civil Hospital

AHMEDABAD: A senior doctor at PDU Civil Hospital in Rajkot was detained on August 21 after allegedly slapping, abusing and threatening a 26 year old female resident doctor during a dispute over the treatment of a critically ill patient, triggering a protest by resident doctors and police action.

The confrontation, which took place during the resident doctor's emergency ward duty on the evening of August 20, led to anger among junior doctors and a late-night protest at the hospital.

The agitation was called off after a complaint was registered against Dr Ashwin Ramani at Pradyumnanagar Police Station, following which the resident doctors resumed their duties.

The police action intensified on August 21, when Dr Ramani was detained in connection with the complaint. The incident has also put the hospital administration under pressure, with senior officials holding discussions with resident doctors over their safety and the action to be taken against the accused doctor.

According to the complaint filed by Dr Krisha Singhala, she has been working as an R1 resident doctor in the medicine department of PDU Civil Hospital for around six months. On August 20, she was assigned a 24 hour emergency ward shift. At around 7.30 pm to 7.45 pm, an elderly patient was brought to the emergency ward in a critical condition.

Dr Krisha assessed the patient's condition and concluded that he required ventilator support. She then approached Dr Ashwin Ramani, who was on duty in the emergency ward, to discuss keeping the patient in the emergency unit.

However, according to the complaint, Dr Ramani allegedly directed that the patient be shifted to the general ward instead. When Dr Krisha again raised the issue of the patient's critical condition, the disagreement allegedly escalated into a heated confrontation.

The complaint alleges that Dr Ramani became agitated, verbally abused Dr Krisha and allegedly slapped her during the argument. He is further accused of threatening her while saying, "Your father's rule is not here, I will see you through."

The confrontation reportedly unfolded inside the emergency ward, where CCTV cameras were installed. The incident was therefore captured on surveillance footage, which could become important evidence in the investigation.

As the confrontation intensified, other hospital employees and security personnel intervened and brought the situation under control.

News of the alleged assault quickly spread among resident doctors, triggering strong resentment within the hospital. The junior doctors staged a protest late on August 20, demanding action against the accused and greater protection for doctors working in emergency areas.

The protest was eventually called off after the complaint was registered with Pradyumnanagar Police Station. The resident doctors subsequently returned to duty. The police detained Dr Ramani on August 21 as the investigation into the allegations progressed.

Dr Krisha has also alleged that this was not the first confrontation involving Dr Ramani.

According to her, she had earlier complained against the accused doctor, but no effective action was taken. The latest incident has therefore raised questions about whether timely intervention could have prevented the confrontation from escalating.