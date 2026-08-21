Surat diamond fraud: Gujarat Police nab alleged mastermind behind Rs 4 crore cross-border digital racket

AHMEDABAD: What appeared to be routine international diamond trade orders allegedly turned into a sophisticated cross-border fraud operation, with criminals exploiting the trust of Surat's diamond merchants by impersonating buyers associated with reputed companies in the United States.

Gujarat's Surat Police Eco Cell has now arrested Nitin Kumar alias Kana, allegedly the mastermind of the racket, in connection with a fraud involving diamonds worth US USD 5.32 lakh, equivalent to more than Rs 4 crore.

According to the investigation, the gang first studied the digital footprints of diamond traders and foreign companies through a prominent international diamond industry platform.

The accused allegedly used the information available on the platform to understand the traders' businesses, view their diamond designs and then create bogus profiles in the names of foreign companies.

Once the fake identities were ready, the accused allegedly approached Surat traders posing as genuine overseas buyers. They then built trust through online conversations before placing bulk diamond orders.

The deception did not stop at fake company identities. Investigators found that the accused allegedly used virtual gateways and WhatsApp accounts linked to foreign numbers to communicate with traders, making the transactions appear to be international business deals.

Police said the accused allegedly ordered diamonds from Surat traders with the assurance that the entire payment would be made within six days. The diamonds were then allegedly routed towards Dubai and Hong Kong, turning what appeared to be legitimate export transactions into a carefully planned fraud.

However, once the diamonds reached their destinations, the alleged buyers suddenly disappeared. According to police, the accused would permanently deactivate their virtual phone numbers, email accounts and laptop IDs, effectively wiping out the digital trail before going underground.

The modus operandi, investigators believe, was simple but calculated: create a credible foreign identity, gain the trader's confidence, secure high value diamonds on deferred payment, move the consignment overseas and then erase the digital identity.

ACP G A Sarvaiya of the Surat Police Eco Cell said the international nature of Surat's diamond trade and the industry's dependence on digital platforms were allegedly exploited by the accused.