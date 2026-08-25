Gujarat hooch tragedy: 13 more arrested, total arrests rise to 27

Gujarat Police have arrested 13 more people in connection with the hooch tragedy in Bhavnagar that claimed 13 lives, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 27, officials said on Tuesday.

Among those arrested is a Madhya Pradesh resident who allegedly played a key role in manufacturing the spurious liquor containing methanol, a highly toxic substance.

"After thorough interrogation of the accused arrested earlier, the police's State Monitoring Cell (SMC) arrested 13 more accused on Sunday and remanded them in police custody till September 2," a police release said.

The majority of the accused are from Bhavnagar. One of them, Anand Chhandi, a resident of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, was brought from Ujjain to Bhavnagar and allegedly played a "very big role" in the conspiracy. Police said he was also involved in procuring chemicals used to manufacture the spurious liquor.

The toxic liquor, containing 38.59 per cent methanol and 0.94 per cent ethanol, was packed in bottles bearing the label of a popular Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) brand and supplied to bootleggers for distribution.

According to officials, 67 people consumed the liquor, following which 13 died and several others were hospitalised with serious complications.